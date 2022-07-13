Mamata says will comment on emblem row only after studying matter
At least two MPs of her party, however, already attacked the BJP-led central government over the issue.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday refused to comment on the alleged distortion of the national emblem by the Centre, saying she needs some time to study the matter.
Opposition parties accused the Centre of replacing the “graceful and regally confident” Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive posture, while the ruling BJP asserted that the lions atop the new parliament building are a “scaled up” version of the original emblem.
''I will not comment on this now. Let me first study the matter properly. Then I will speak on this,'' Banerjee told reporters after meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan here. At least two MPs of her party, however, already attacked the BJP-led central government over the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagdeep
- Mamata Banerjee
- Narendra Modi
- Banerjee
- Parliament
- West Bengal
- Dhankhar
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise.
Abhishek Banerjee calls for ousting 'corrupt' Meghalaya govt
Cattle smuggling case: CBI announces reward on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's confidant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 6,000 crore 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme.
West Bengal Governor asks Mamata Banerjee to withdraw 'Jihad against BJP' remark