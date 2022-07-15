Estonian parliament confirms PM Kallas to lead new government

The new Estonian coalition has voted to reappoint Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, ensuring stability in the European Union state until a March 2023 election.

The new government will be sworn in on Monday. Each party will appoint five ministers to the cabinet, with Isamaa's Urmas Reinsalu becoming the Foreign Minister.

