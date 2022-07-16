Left Menu

Several governors call on PM Modi

Updated: 16-07-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:58 IST
Several governors call on PM Modi
Several governors, including Jagdeep Dhankhar of West Bengal, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh and Manipur governors Mangubhai Patel and La Ganesan respectively also met Modi.

The PMO tweeted about the governors' calling on Modi Dhankhar had also met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Governors of different states are in the national capital to attend a dinner being hosted by the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

