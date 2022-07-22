Left Menu

Artist with speech, hearing impairment presents PM his painting

After presenting the painting, Abhijeet Gotani, the young artist from Assam, said he felt very good at meeting the prime minister in person after often watching him on the TV.Modi praised the artwork work as very beautiful, he said, according to a translator.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:55 IST
Artist with speech, hearing impairment presents PM his painting
  • Country:
  • India

An artist with hearing and speech impairment on Friday presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his painting, and said it was a dream coming true for him.

The painting is a collage of drawings showing Modi in different stages of his life, including when he was a boy, and one in which he is receiving his mother's blessings. After presenting the painting, Abhijeet Gotani, the young artist from Assam, said he felt very good at meeting the prime minister in person after often watching him on the TV.

Modi praised the artwork work as ''very beautiful'', he said, according to a translator. ''I felt emotional. A dream has come true,'' Gotani said, describing Modi as ''simple and soft-hearted''. The artist said his family will feel proud he has met Modi.

He said people with impairment like him should not feel defeated but let their work do the talking. ''If someone insults you, you have to reply with your work. That I can do it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022