U.S. envoy to Sri Lanka expresses 'grave concern' over violence against protesters

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:52 IST
The United States' Ambassador to Sri Lanka said she met the new president to express her "grave concern" over violence against protesters in Colombo early on Friday.

"This is not the time to crack down on citizens, but instead to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the Government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability, and rebuild the economy," Julie Chung said in a tweet.

Security forces raided and partially cleared a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo, fuelling fears that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had launched a crackdown a day after being sworn in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

