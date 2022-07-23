Battle intensifies between Kejriwal and Centre

With the tussle between the Centre and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intensifying, the AAP convenor asked party legislators to be prepared to be jailed as Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the AAP government in Delhi has set new records of corruption. As the Centre has levelled a series of allegations, Kejriwal has been defending his government while claiming his government to be taint-free but the conflict flared up after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Atishi Marlena said that the Central agencies have not been able to prove a single charge of corruption against any leader of the party over the years. "The registration of cases by the Centre on the leaders and Ministers of our party is not new. Despite using all the central agencies against us, they could not prove a single charge of corruption against us. The CBI can probe this matter (excise policy). The world is seeing how Arvind Kejriwal is being stopped, and false cases are being imposed against the leaders of his party," she said.

In May, Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain in a 4.8 crore money-laundering case. Kejriwal defended the Minister lauding Jain's contribution of providing the model of mohalla clinics to the world, ensuring uninterrupted and free power supply in Delhi, and questioned the intent behind the arrest.

The BJP has also gone all-out against the Delhi CM asking if Manish Sisodia, who is named to have provided undue benefits to liquor licensees, would "lose his memory too?"Notable, the Delhi government's excise department is headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. However, the Delhi CM has come out in open support for his deputy calling the latter "honest" and alleged that the BJP cannot see the AAP "rise to the national level", and therefore the party is resorting to such measures.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers protested against the new Liquor Policy of the AAP Government, outside the residence of Manish Sisodia on Saturday. Following the incident, the protesters were detained by the Police. Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Kejriwal and accused him of shielding the "corrupt" after Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy over alleged violations of procedural lapses.

Union Minister further said that "AAP government has set new records of corruption.""You've sheltered the corrupt and the way in which you lied on TV yesterday and couldn't respond to any of BJP's allegations shows that LG's recommendation to MHA holds ground. Corrupt ministers should resign. A corrupt man like you has no right to be in power," Union Minister Anurag Thakur told ANI. Highlighting Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who's in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case, Thakur said," You're (Arvind Kejriwal) silent on LG's letter to MHA for CBI probe into corruption allegations. It shows corruption by your people under your nose. There were allegations against Satyendar Jain who lost his memory in jail. Will Manish Sisodia too lose memory?"

Atishi further said that the court would slam the government after the case is over for "filing a case without any proof". She also claimed that if there is one person PM Modi is "scared of", it is Arvind Kejriwal. "When the case would be over in a few months, the court would slam them for filing a case without any proof. The entire country can see that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Arvind Kejriwal and therefore he is after him. PM Modi has proved that if he is scared of one person in the country, it is Kejriwal," she said.

"Kejriwal ji should give full details of this scam on the basis of facts," Union Minister Lekhi said at a press briefing. "Before you give yourself a certificate of integrity you have to be honest. Not answering the questions will not work, because in a democracy questions are asked and it is necessary to answer them," Lekhi said on CM Kejriwal.

There are other issues that have become matters of major friction: the delay in holding MCD elections and Delhi LG rejecting Kejriwal's permission to visit Singapore for a summit on cities.Recently, the Delhi LG returned the proposal regarding the Singapore visit of Kejriwal to attend the 'Eighth World Cities Summit and WCS Mayors Forum', and advised him not to attend a conference that is prima facie a conference of mayors not befitting attendance by a Chief Minister. However, ignoring the LG's suggestion, the AAP convener said he differs with the former's advice and would go ahead with the visit.

After this, Kejriwal skipped the weekly meeting called by LG Saxena on Friday. In return, the AAP sources alleged that the LG had "skipped" a similar meeting on July 8.Responding to the claims by the party, the LG office sources said that Saxena had not "skipped" the meeting on the said date, rather he was in Jaipur to attend the Northern Zonal Council Meeting.

"Delhi LG convenes such meetings. He doesn't need to 'skip' them. If at all, LG will cancel such meetings. Besides, LG had not 'skipped' the meeting. He was in Jaipur that day to attend the Northern Zonal Council Meeting. Dy CM Manish Sisodia was also there," said the LG office sources. (ANI)

