Shah, Nadda to be in Patna next week for 2-day BJP event

The political temperature in Bihar is set to soar over the next weekend when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda arrive in the state capital to address a two-day joint convention of the party’s ‘morchas’.

State president Sanjay Jaiswal and co-in charge for Bihar Harish Dwivedi said at a joint press conference that Nadda will be setting the tone on the inaugural day on July 30, while Shah will wrap up the function a day later.

“Nadda will reach the venue, Gyan Bhavan, leading a roadshow from the statue of Ambedkar near the high court. It is a historic and proud moment for the Bihar unit as the state has been chosen for holding the first-ever joint national executive of all seven morchas,” they said.

However, the highlight of the two-day deliberations will be the valedictory address, on July 31, by Shah, the party’s principal strategist.

Shah, who was last seen in Bihar a few months ago to attend a couple of functions in Bhojpur and Rohtas, will be visiting the state capital for the first time since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Besides Shah and Nadda, others who will be attending the function include all the national general secretaries of the party and office bearers of the morchas,” said Dwivedi and Kushwaha.

They also said the event will serve as a workshop for yet another “experiment” that the BJP decided to undertake at the recent national executive meeting held in Hyderabad.

“It was decided that office-bearers of the party and its morchas will spend a couple of days each in various parts to apprise the common people of the welfare measures being taken by the Narendra Modi government,” they said.

In Bihar, the central leadership has earmarked 200 assembly segments where this mass outreach will be undertaken in the first phase.

''Nearly 800 delegates will reach the city ahead of the two-day conclave, stay at assigned places and return for the weekend function to share their feedback,” the BJP leaders said.

This evoked the query whether the 200 assembly segments, in a state where the total number is 243, were chosen keeping in mind the compulsions of coalition politics, since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has 45 seats in its kitty.

“That is a wrong interpretation. In Bihar, we will be talking about the Modi government as well as the government in the state. Moreover, the remaining assembly segments may be covered at a later stage,” they underscored.

Relations between the JD(U) and the BJP have been through a rough patch in recent times, when the alliance partners have squabbled over issues ranging from terrorism to the need for a population control law and the ‘Agnipath’ scheme of recruitment in the armed forces.

