LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile poll shows support edging up for new constitution

Chile poll shows support edging up for new constitution A new Chilean constitution set to be voted on in September now has majority support, according to a new poll by research and strategy firm Cadem, after voters who said they would reject the constitution fell to 47% from 52% the week prior. Ex-adviser to Peru president arrested after months on the run Bruno Pacheco, a former senior adviser to Peru's President Pedro Castillo, has handed himself in to authorities after months on the run amid a corruption investigation, the country's attorney general said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:27 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Chile poll shows support edging up for new constitution A new Chilean constitution set to be voted on in September now has majority support, according to a new poll by research and strategy firm Cadem, after voters who said they would reject the constitution fell to 47% from 52% the week prior.

Ex-adviser to Peru president arrested after months on the run Bruno Pacheco, a former senior adviser to Peru's President Pedro Castillo, has handed himself in to authorities after months on the run amid a corruption investigation, the country's attorney general said. Pacheco's arrest follows the appointment of a special police team tasked with tracking down and capturing allies of Castillo who are now subjects of criminal investigations. U.S. Homeland security secretary meeting with Honduran president

U.S. security lead Alejandro Mayorkas is meeting with Honduran President Xiomara Castro in a two-day visit to the Central American nation, following up on talks around migration and organized crime at the Summit of the Americas last month. Brazil TV presidential debate canceled

TV broadcaster CNN Brasil said it has called off what was expected to be the first debate between the country's presidential candidates ahead of October's election after the two top contenders failed to confirm their attendance at the August 6 event. Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is currently lagging behind opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the polls. (Compiled by Isabel Woodford, editing by Deepa Babington)

