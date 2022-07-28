U.S. offer to gain release of Griner, Whelan made to Russia weeks ago -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 01:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. offer to Russia to gain the release of two Americans detained by Moscow, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, was made weeks ago and the White House is hoping Russia will react favorably, the White House said on Wednesday.
Joshua Geltzer, a senior National Security Council official, has been in touch with the families of Griner and Whelan to brief them ahead of comments from Secretary of State Antony Blinken about attempts to gain their release, said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more
Russia's deepening ties with Iran represents a 'profound threat' - White House
White House would like a consulate in East Jerusalem, adviser says
White House would like a consulate in East Jerusalem, adviser says
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more