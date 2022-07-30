Left Menu

Commonwealth Games: PM Modi says Gururaja demonstrated great resilience, determination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary on winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination.Gururaja clinched the bronze medal in the mens 61kg category.Modi tweeted, Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. He demonstrated great resilience and determination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:59 IST
Commonwealth Games: PM Modi says Gururaja demonstrated great resilience, determination
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary on winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination.

Gururaja clinched the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category.

Modi tweeted, ''Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey.'' The prime minister earlier praised weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his ''exceptional effort'' after he opened the country's medal count at the CWG by claiming a silver medal.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022