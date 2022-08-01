Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new cabinet - state media
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:03 IST
Kuwait reappointed Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Fares and Finance Minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed in a new cabinet formed on Monday, state media said.
The outgoing government had resigned in April in a long-running standoff with the elected parliament.
