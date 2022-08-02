Top Cong leaders in huddle before Aug 5 nationwide protest against govt

Top Congress leaders Tuesday deliberated on the party's strategy for the August 5 nationwide protest and the gherao of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.

Congress general secretaries and all state unit presidents huddled for the strategy meeting and decided elected representatives at all levels will court arrest in their respective blocks and district headquarters.

''A meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents & Heads of Frontal Organizations was held today at AICC HQ to coordinate the preparations for Congress's nationwide protest on 5th August, and for the celebration of 75 years of Independence,'' All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal tweeted.

AICC General Secretaries Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Avinash Pande and in-charges Rajeev Shukla, Shaktisinh Gohil, Manickam Tagore, and state unit presidents including D K Shivakumar, and various other leaders participated in the meeting and discussed how to make the protest a grand success. According to a statement from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC ) members and senior leaders will take part in the protest to the PM residence. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a ''Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan'' (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment. In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate, the statement said.

The elected representatives at all levels will court arrest in their respective blocks and district headquarters on the issue of inflation and unemployment, the party said.

The Congress has been complaining against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST). The Opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both the houses of Parliament on these issues.

Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)