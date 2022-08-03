Left Menu

Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant's vehicle attacked in Pune, Maha CM calls it 'act of cowardice'

Uday Samant, MLA from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, whose vehicle was attacked by some people in Pune's Katraj Chowk on Tuesday, said that the police will investigate if the attackers were following him or the Chief Minister.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Uday Samant, MLA from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, whose vehicle was attacked by some people in Pune's Katraj Chowk on Tuesday, said that the police will investigate if the attackers were following him or the Chief Minister. Earlier on Tuesday, Samant's vehicle was attacked by some people while passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting, earlier.

Condemning the incident, Samant said that this is not how politics is done in Maharashtra. "It's a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn't happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM's convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde)," he said while speaking to ANI.

The leader said that he would "not get frightened" by such incidents. "I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter," said Samant.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it an "act of cowardice" and said that strict action would be taken against them who try to disrupt peace and law and order. "It is an act of cowardice. There is no bravery in pelting stone and fleeing. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If somebody tries to disrupt law and order, strict action would be taken against them. Everyone should maintain peace, but still, if someone disrupts peace, the police will take its own action," Shinde said. (ANI)

