Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district. Meijer is a moderate and one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the district is considered a potential pickup for Democrats.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district. "This was a hard-fought primary campaign,... I also want to congratulate my opponent John Gibbs on his victory tonight," Meijer said in a statement.
Gibbs is a former official in ex-President Donald Trump's administration and was endorsed by him. Gibbs will face a Democrat in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Meijer is a moderate and one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the district is considered a potential pickup for Democrats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Democrats urge Biden to declare climate emergency
SADC region needs to extend frontiers of democratic principles for peace
HOLD-Democratic group sues U.S. election watchdog over Trump's $100 million war chest
UPDATE 1-Top Democrats, Republicans in U.S. Senate see chance for bill protecting gay marriage
'The Supreme Court did us a favor': Democrats seize on abortion ruling as midterm lifeline