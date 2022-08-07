Left Menu

Biden tests negative for COVID again, will exit isolation, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and will return to public engagement and presidential travel, the White House physician said.

Biden, 79, had tested positive for the virus for days in what Dr. Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

