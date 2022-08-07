Biden tests negative for COVID again, will exit isolation, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and will return to public engagement and presidential travel, the White House physician said.
Biden, 79, had tested positive for the virus for days in what Dr. Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
