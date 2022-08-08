Left Menu

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to vice president

Rajya Sabha productivity increased 70 per cent during Naidus tenure and the attendance of MPs increased PM Modi Modi said he has worked with Naidu closely over the years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed M Venkaiah Naidu's wit and one-liners as he praised his five-year term as vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman during which the ''productivity of the House increased 70 per cent''.

In his farewell speech for Naidu in Rajya Sabha, Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and has set standards and legacy that will continue to guide his successors.

Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

Modi said Naidu was of the opinion that disruptions of proceedings beyond a point were contempt of the House.

He worked on the principle that 'let the government propose, let Opposition oppose, let the house dispose', Modi said.

''One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House,'' Modi said, adding as chairman he encouraged the use of mother tongue.

On Naidu's famous one-liners, the prime minister said ''they are wit-liners''.

''There is both depth and substance in what Naidu says,'' he said. Rajya Sabha productivity increased 70 per cent during Naidu's tenure and the attendance of MPs increased: PM Modi Modi said he has worked with Naidu closely over the years. ''I have also seen him take up different responsibilities and he performed each of them with great dedication.'' ''As our vice president, you devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti,'' he said.

Modi said Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker and prime minister all born in independent India. ''And each of them comes from very humble backgrounds.''

