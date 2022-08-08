Left Menu

BJP leaders meet at Fadnavis' Mumbai residence on eve of Maha cabinet expansion

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:02 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday assembled at the Mumbai residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state cabinet on Tuesday. Besides finalising the names of new ministers who will take the oath at Raj Bhavan, the BJP leaders are learnt to have discussed the organisational appointments to be made ahead of crucial civic elections in Mumbai and other cities and the 2024 Lok Saba elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday evening said he will expand his 40-day-old ministry on August 9.

Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with Fadnavis, who took oath as Deputy CM.

"The ministry expansion is slated for tomorrow," Shinde told reporters at Nanded in the Marathwada region.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.

Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two ministers in the 40-day-old government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

