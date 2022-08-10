HP Assembly: Oppn moves no-confidence motion against BJP govt

The opposition Congress and the lone CPI(M) MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on the first day of the monsoon session on Wednesday.

The written notice signed by 22 Congress legislators and the CPI(M) MLA was given under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Soon after the House passed a motion to condole the death of four former MLAs, Congress legislators sought a debate on the no-confidence motion, regarding which they had given a written notice earlier.

Speaker Vipin Parmar said he would give his ruling on the notice. However, there was an uproar in the House by opposition members demanding an immediate debate on the no-confidence motion.

Amid the din, Parmar adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 3.30 pm.

The BJP has 43 MLAs, the Congress 22, the CPI(M) one, while there are two Independent MLAs in the 68-member state assembly.

