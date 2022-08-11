J-K: 'Impressed' by PM Modi's work, former Congress legislator Swaran Lata joins BJP

Former Congress legislator Swaran Lata on Thursday joined the BJP and said she took the decision after being ''impressed'' by working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lata, who was vice-chairperson of social welfare board during the National Conference-Congress coalition government that ruled Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2014, had left Congress and joined the National Conference in December 2018.

She joined the BJP in the presence of J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul, Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, among other leaders, at the party headquarters here.

Lata said she is impressed by the dedicated working of PM Modi, and she has gotten firm belief that the nation will reach new heights in a short span of time. ''Had the nation got Modi ji as prime minister two decades ago, we would have been a super power much earlier,'' she said.

Lata was elected MLA on a Congress ticket in the 1987 J&K polls from the reserved Bar Brahamana constituency in Jammu district.

While welcoming the former MLA, Kaul said that now, everybody is recognizing the dedicated and constant efforts of BJP and its activists in strengthening the nation. He said that every activist of the party works with the principle of “nation first” in mind and the prime minister has himself established the highest benchmark of serving the society and the nation selflessly.

MP Sharma welcomed Lata into the party fold and said that going by its selfless policies the party is increasing base day and night along the length and breadth of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)