PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:59 IST
Jaleel says "Azad Kashmir" given in inverted comma, remains mum on India-Occupied J&K remark
(Eds: Adds Minister's quotes) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI): A day after kicking up a huge row over his controversial Facebook remarks on Kashmir, ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Saturday shared another FB post apparently blaming the critics for failing to understand the meaning of his statement, even as the ruling CPI (M) distanced itself from the former minister's contentious remarks, saying it was not the party's view.

Several people, especially BJP leaders, have come out against his FB post in which he described Jammu and Kashmir as ''Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir'' (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as ''Azad Kashmir''.

Though the latest FB post was a detailed account of his ongoing Kashmir trip, Jaleel gave only a single-line reply to the raging controversy, saying he has ''only sympathy'' for those who failed to understand the meaning of his remarks.

''I have only sympathy for those who don't understand the meaning of ''Azad Kashmir'' when it is written in double inverted commas,'' Jaleel said in his Malayalam FB post.

However, he kept mum about the other controversial comment, ''Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir'' (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir), in his explanatory note.

In his FB comment box, BJP leader Sandeep Varier vehemently criticised his silence over the ''India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir'' reference and urged him to explain its meaning.

Slamming the explanation provided by Jaleel, Varier said it was ridiculous to justify the ''poisonous'' and ''seditious'' remarks even after it was rejected by the entire nation.

Reacting to the issue, senior Marxist party leader and LSGD Minister M V Govindan said what Jaleel had said was not the CPI(M)'s view and the Left party has a clear stand on India and Kashmir.

''You should ask Jaleel on what grounds that he has used such terms. As far as the CPI (M) is concerned, the party has a clear stand on the matter. Anything other than that is not the party's view,'' he told the media.

In his FB post written in Malayalam on Friday, the Kerala MLA had said ''the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control.'' Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said ''Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir'' consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.'' PTI LGK ROH ROH

