Left Menu

CM Sawant appeals to panchayat members to work for success of 'Swayampurna Goa' self-sustainability scheme

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-08-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 13:44 IST
CM Sawant appeals to panchayat members to work for success of 'Swayampurna Goa' self-sustainability scheme
Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday appealed to all newly elected panchayat members to be a part of the government's 'Swayampurna Goa' scheme and make it a success.

The scheme was launched during the previous Sawant-led government with an aim to explore opportunities within the villages to make them self-sustainable.

Addressing a state-level function in Panaji to celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day, Sawant said, "I appeal to all the newly elected panchayat members to take part in the 'Swayampurna Goa 2.0' initiative.'' The panchayat elections were held in the coastal state last week.

Sawant said all schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are taken to the people.

The CM said his government took up various programmes under the 'Swayampurna Goa' scheme, reaching out to every household in the coastal state.

Six-seven programmes initiated by the PM had 100 per cent implementation in the state. Even for the next year, all 13 flagship programmes of the central government would be implemented cent per cent, he said.

The CM said the panchayat members should forget their political differences and NGOs should also pitch in to implement these schemes. "I appeal to everyone to help the government in 100 per cent implementation of these schemes,'' he said.

As part of the Chief Minister Rojgar Yojana scheme, 6,780 people were sanctioned funds and the government distributed Rs 20 crore for the purpose of self-employment, the CM said. "Under the Goa tribal employment generation scheme, we have covered 91 beneficiaries," he said.

The state government has completed all infrastructure projects within the specified time frame, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022