Kenya's Odinga rejects election results, will launch legal challenge

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:24 IST
Raila Odinga Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga said on Tuesday his coalition totally rejects the election results that saw Deputy President William Ruto win the presidential vote, and vowed to pursue legal means to challenge the decision.

The veteran opposition leader, who lost his fifth bid for the presidency, urged his supporters to maintain peace and not take the law on their own hands, at a media briefing in the capital.

