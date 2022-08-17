Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FBI interviewed ex-Trump counsel, deputy over sensitive documents -source

The FBI has interviewed Donald Trump's former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, and his deputy in its investigation into sensitive documents stored at the former president's home, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. It is unclear when Cipollone was spoken to, while his deputy, Patrick Philbin, was interviewed in the spring, according to the New York Times, which earlier reported the news.

U.S. spares Western states from Colorado River water cuts - for now

The U.S. government spared seven Western states from mandatory Colorado River water cutbacks for now but warned on Tuesday that drastic conservation was needed to protect dwindling reservoirs from overuse and severe drought exacerbated by climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June had given the states 60 days, until mid-August, to negotiate their own reductions or possibly face mandatory cutbacks enforced by the federal government. Federal officials asked for a reduced usage of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water per year, an unprecedented reduction of 15% to 30% in the coming year.

Liz Cheney in Trump's sights in Republican U.S. midterm primary

Donald Trump's campaign to oust congressional Republicans who supported his impeachment gets its last major test of the U.S. midterm primary season on Tuesday, when Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski face challengers backed by the former president. U.S. Representative Cheney, who has played a big role in the congressional probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters, is expected to lose her Wyoming primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, according to opinion polls.

Four members of U.S. Congress ask Biden to name new Haiti special envoy

Four members of the United States Congress have called on the Biden administration to name a new Special Envoy for Haiti, as rampant gang violence continues to cripple the impoverished Caribbean nation. The post was created after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, but diplomat Daniel Foote resigned from the job just months after being named, in protest over the mass deportation of Haitian migrants and overall U.S. policy toward Haiti. A new envoy has not been named.

Flush with cash, Democrats back midterms 'inflation act' ad blitz

Buoyed by a string of legislative victories, Democrats and their allies are throwing money at key congressional races hoping to overcome President Joe Biden's poor approval ratings, high inflation and historical precedent in the November midterm elections. In the coming days, millions of dollars will flow into congressional races from groups outside the Democratic Party to tout Biden's $430 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill called the "Inflation Reduction Act," aides and allies to Biden tell Reuters.

Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks

U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters. The board also recommended in its 119-page report set to be made public as early as Wednesday a 3% retroactive increase for 2020 and 3.5% for 2021, when the rail workers did not have a contract, along with five $1,000 annual bonuses and an additional paid day off.

Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices and high inflation. At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, after he blockaded much larger measures pushed by the White House.

Back to the 1950s: New Jersey beach town museum offers retro thrills for pinball fans

The Silverball Retro Arcade, a low-slung building along the boardwalk in New Jersey beach town Asbury Park, is not your typical museum. It's home to more than 150 fully functional pinball machines, some dating from the 1950s, where fans can go back in time -- and, in some cases, relive their childhood.

Exclusive-New Biden abortion rights push addresses both women and men

Cheered by a decisive win for abortion rights in a Kansas vote and eyeing November midterm elections, the White House is launching a push for abortion access that aims to influence men as well as women, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. The Biden administration's three-prong playbook leans on two specific federal statutes to target states that limit abortion, communicates to voters the impact on women, and accentuates how forced pregnancies negatively affect both women and men.

Suspect indicted in stabbings of homeless New Yorkers

A New York City man accused of stabbing a pair of homeless men, one of them fatally, in Manhattan parks was indicted on three counts, including one count of second-degree murder, the Manhattan district attorney said on Tuesday. The 40-year-old suspect, Trevon Murphy, has been held without bail since he was arrested on July 13 in the stabbings of the men, one of whom survived. He is also charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)