U.S. Sen. Murkowski, Trump-backed opponent secure enough votes to face off in November
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 11:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka, a state government commissioner endorsed by Donald Trump, will face off in November, Edison Research said on Wednesday, after coming in the top four candidates in Alaska's open primary.
Murkowski, who has held the seat since 2003 and won with a write-in campaign in 2010 after losing the Republican nomination, is a moderate whose votes Democrats often court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Alaska
- Kelly
- Donald Trump
- Democrats
- Lisa Murkowski
- Republican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Chastain tells England's Kelly to own her moment after Euro heroics
Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus vandalized with homophobic slur
Former President Donald Trump says FBI is searching Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida; circumstances unclear, reports AP.
Donald Trump to face questioning from New York State attorney general's office
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York attorney general's office for deposition in civil investigation, reports AP.