Ex-BJP MP Subramanian Swamy meets Mamata in Kolkata

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday paid a visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat here and they held a meeting for almost half an hour, a source in the administration said.The source described the visit of Swamy, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a courtesy call. Swamy later tweeted Today I was in Kolkata and met the charismatic Mamata Banerjee.

Following their meeting, speculation is rife about his political move. Swamy had called on Banerjee in November last year also in New Delhi.

