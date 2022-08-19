Left Menu

Rajnath Singh meets Manipur CM over breakfast

The defence minister was given a rousing welcome en route to the chief ministers private residence.Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, several state ministers and BJP leaders, including the partys state president A Sharda Devi, also attended the meeting.It was an absolute pleasure to have Honble Defence Minister Shri rajnathsingh Ji at my residence today and sought his guidance on various important matters of the state.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-08-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 11:43 IST
Rajnath Singh meets Manipur CM over breakfast
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief Minister N Biren Singh over an elaborate breakfast on Friday at his Luwangshangbam residence. The defence minister was given a rousing welcome en route to the chief minister's private residence.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, several state ministers and BJP leaders, including the party's state president A Sharda Devi, also attended the meeting.

''It was an absolute pleasure to have Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji at my residence today and sought his guidance on various important matters of the state. Immensely grateful for his continuous support throughout (sic),'' the chief minister tweeted.

''Delighted to host Shri @rajnathsingh Ji for a hearty breakfast at my residence in presence of Hon'ble Ministers, MLA, COAS and Senior party functionaries,'' he added.

The defence minister then went to the office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri where he interacted with Assam Rifles jawans and personnel of the 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to the Northeastern state. On Thursday, he inaugurated the Manipur chapter of the 131st Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022