Modi govt first issued LOC against Sisodia, then shared news with media outlets: AAP

The AAP on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and shared the news with media outlets, even as the the CBI clarified that it has not done so ''as of now''.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-led Centre shared with media the news about issuance of an LOC as the CBI could not find anything incriminating against Sisodia during its 15-hour-long raid at his residence and 30 other locations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has not issued a Look Out Circular ''as of now'' against any accused including Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, officials said Sunday.

They said the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning.

''The Narendra Modi government started the day by issuing a look out circular against Manish Sisodia and sharing the news with all the newspapers and television channels. It is a very serious matter,'' he said. ''Sisodia is not the kind of person who will run away. He is the man who would stand firmly and fight. Mr Prime Minister, wherever you call, he is ready to come. Or, you tell where you want to meet him. And if you want to come, you are welcome at AB 17 (Sisodia's residence in Delhi,'' he added.

Ridiculing the prime minister over the issue, the AAP spokesperson alleged that the Modi government has ''stooped down to such level'' to target Sisodia as its Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could not find anything incriminating against him during the raids on Friday.

''At a time when the prime minister should have been fighting against price rise and unemployment, he is fighting with the state governments,'' he charged, adding ''The entire world is watching and laughing at the Prime Minister's Office, wondering what's happening in this country.'' The AAP spokesperson accused the BJP leaders of running ''a pre-scripted'' agenda to dent the image of the Arvind Kejriwal government rising on the back of fake allegations against his ministers.

''The BJP spokespersons and leaders are openly threatening us during television debates of putting us behind bars, sending the CBI to our homes,'' he alleged.

''We have never seen such pettiness ever in the past. We have seen the Congress-led UPA regime. But even during the Congress regime, none of the ministers had courage to pass such threats,'' he added.

At the press conference, Bharadwaj questioned the credibility of the CBI and ran an old video footage of PM Modi in which he was heard accusing the erstwhile UPA government of using the CBI against his minister in Gujarat when he was the chief minister of the state.

''He (Modi) is saying in the video that the political use of the CBI should stop. He is warning the CBI that the country will teach it a lesson,'' the AAP leader said, adding ''I want to know from the prime minister what is the CBI doing today?'' PTI PK TDS TDS

