Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, no change in marriage rules - PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men but has no plans to change the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday. LGBTQ groups welcomed Lee's decision to repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men, but also expressed concern that ruling out same-sex marriage would help to perpetuate discrimination.

Factbox-Who is Alexander Dugin, Russian nationalist whose daughter died in car bomb attack?

Darya Dugina, the daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening. Acquaintances of Dugina said the car she was driving belonged to her father and that he was probably the intended target. Who is Alexander Dugin?

Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region as war nears half-year mark

Artillery shells rained down on a city close to Europe's biggest nuclear plant overnight and Russian missiles hit targets near Odesa, a Ukrainian Black Sea port and grain export hub, as the war headed for its six-month milestone on Wednesday. Aug. 24 will also mark 31 years of Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a nightly video address called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try "something particularly ugly."

Landslide hits Shi'ite shrine in Iraq, killing at least four

At least four people were killed after a landslide demolished a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the central Iraqi province of Kerbala, the health ministry said on Sunday. Rescue workers pulled out six survivors from the rubble after the landslide, which occurred on Saturday, the statement said. The search and rescue operation was continuing in case more people remained buried under the rubble, it said.

Former Pakistan PM Khan accuses government of blocking YouTube to censor his speech

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube in the country on Sunday evening to prevent people from listening live to a speech he gave at a political rally. The accusation came after Pakistan's electronic media regulator late on Saturday announced a ban on the live airing of Khan's speeches because of what it called his "hate speech" against state institutions.

Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators

The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, Russian state investigators said on Sunday. Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening after a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, investigators said.

Indiana governor latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan amid China tensions

The governor of Indiana arrived in Taipei on Sunday, becoming the latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan and defying pressure from China for such trips not to happen. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the Taipei government's strong objections, has been carrying out war games and drills near Taiwan since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a two-day visit to Taipei earlier this month.

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

Security forces have ended a siege by al Qaeda-linked militants at a hotel in Somalia's capital in which more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured, authorities said on Sunday. Dozens of people who had been taken hostage in the stand-off at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu were freed.

Angolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of society

The leader of Angola's main opposition party UNITA accused the government on Sunday of establishing an undemocratic one-party state, and said contesting the result of this week's election was not off the table. Angola is gearing up for a vote on Wednesday that is likely to be the tightest since the first multi-party election in 1992. The MPLA, of current President Joao Lourenco, has governed the country since it won independence from Portugal in 1975.

UAE-backed Yemeni forces seize Shabwa energy sites in tussle with rivals

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized energy facilities in Shabwa from another faction, prompting the head of the Saudi-backed presidential council on Sunday to order their withdrawal as internal rivalries beset the new body. The fate of the council is important for Saudi Arabia which is trying to strengthen an alliance against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, and for U.N. efforts to forge a permanent ceasefire in the wider conflict that has dragged for over seven years.

