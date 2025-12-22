Portugal Court Halts Hate Posters

The leader of Portugal's far-right Chega party, Andre Ventura, has been directed by a Lisbon court to remove campaign posters targeting the Roma community. The court labeled the materials discriminatory, saying they could incite hatred, giving Ventura a deadline of 24 hours to act or face a substantial fine of 2,500 euros per poster.

Gaining prominence just six years ago, Chega has now become the second-largest parliamentary force after the centre-right ruling alliance. The court said the posters exaggerated existing prejudices against the Roma community in Portugal, promoting intolerance and discrimination, as articulated by Judge Ana Barao.

While Ventura labeled the court's action as an attack on freedom of expression, he promised compliance with the court's ruling. Ricardo Sa Fernandes, representing Roma associations, celebrated the decision as a step towards making Portugal a more just society. The ruling arrives as Ventura campaigns for the upcoming presidential election amid challenges concerning his stance on Roma issues.

