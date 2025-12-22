Left Menu

Portugal Court Halts Hate Posters

Andre Ventura, leader of Portugal's far-right Chega party, was ordered by a Lisbon court to remove campaign posters deemed discriminatory against the Roma community. The court deemed the posters as inciting hatred, giving Ventura 24 hours to comply or incur fines. Chega emerged as a significant political force in recent years.

Portugal Court Halts Hate Posters
The leader of Portugal's far-right Chega party, Andre Ventura, has been directed by a Lisbon court to remove campaign posters targeting the Roma community. The court labeled the materials discriminatory, saying they could incite hatred, giving Ventura a deadline of 24 hours to act or face a substantial fine of 2,500 euros per poster.

Gaining prominence just six years ago, Chega has now become the second-largest parliamentary force after the centre-right ruling alliance. The court said the posters exaggerated existing prejudices against the Roma community in Portugal, promoting intolerance and discrimination, as articulated by Judge Ana Barao.

While Ventura labeled the court's action as an attack on freedom of expression, he promised compliance with the court's ruling. Ricardo Sa Fernandes, representing Roma associations, celebrated the decision as a step towards making Portugal a more just society. The ruling arrives as Ventura campaigns for the upcoming presidential election amid challenges concerning his stance on Roma issues.

