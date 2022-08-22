Kishan Reddy says BJP only party running "successfully" in the country

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that under him the Bharatiya Janata Party has become the "most popular party" while also adding that it is the only party which is running "successfully" in the country. Reddy's remarks came while laying the foundation stone for the BJP district office near the Thallapalem highway junction.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party which is running most successfully in the country. BJP is the most popular party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the decision of JP Nadda and Amit Shah, an office is being set up for every district in the country." "Along with Hon. Minister for Tribal Affairs, @MundaArjun Ji, @BJP4Andhra President Sh @somuveerraju attended the Bhoomi Puja ceremony of the new BJP office building in Tallapalem, Anakapalli. @BJP4Andhra party leaders & karyakartas also joined the occasion," the minister tweeted.

Earlier, he participated in the foundation laying ceremony and performed puja. A large number of leaders participated in the program. Party presidents Soma Veerraju, MLC Madhav, former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, in-charge Prakash Reddy, district president Dr Satyanarayana, former president Ponnaganti Apparao, general secretaries Verma, Chadaram Nageswara Rao, assembly conveners Kari Ramakrishna, and others participated in the event. (ANI)

