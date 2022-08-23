Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Mohali on August 24

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on August 24 and inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in the Mohali district.

Tight security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Police for the high-profile visit to Mullanpur in Mohali, officials said on Tuesday.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, CT, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like surgery and medical oncology -- chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre.

The facility has a daycare facility for the administration of chemotherapy and minor OT for biopsy and minor surgeries.

The hospital will function as a ''hub'' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with a 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning as its ''spoke''.

It will act as a territory care centre to patients not only from Punjab but from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

