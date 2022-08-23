Left Menu

Ukraine will not agree to freeze front lines to 'calm' Russia - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:25 IST
Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday.

He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose a big threat to the whole world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

