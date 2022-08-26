Left Menu

Envoys of 4 nations present credentials to President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 12:49 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from envoys of four nations, including Germany and Suriname, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

Those who presented their credentials were Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Ahmed Ali Dahir, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Philipp Ackermann, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Arunkoemar Hardien, ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

