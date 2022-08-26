Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde pays tribute to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:30 IST
Maha CM Shinde pays tribute to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid tribute to his mentor late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe on the latter's death anniversary in Thane here. Dighe died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after a road accident on August 26, 2001.

Shinde first visited Anand Ashram, from where the late leader operated all his life, and then drove to his memorial.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks were present on the occasion, including Shiv Sena spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, MLC Ravindra Pathak, BJP city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

The chief minister also released two books based on Dighe's life, and inaugurated a mobile health centre of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Thane MP Rajan Vichare, the Sena's district chief Kedar Dighe, and Kalyan chief and former MLA Subash Bhoir also paid floral tributes at the memorial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022