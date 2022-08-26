Left Menu

Will travel across Karnataka to strengthen BJP ahead of 2023 assembly polls: Yediyurappa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 23:46 IST
Will travel across Karnataka to strengthen BJP ahead of 2023 assembly polls: Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he would tour the state to strengthen the party ahead of next year's assembly polls.

Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday and held discussions on the political situation in the state and its preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.

Talking to PTI, Yediyurappa said his inclusion in the BJP Parliamentary Board, the party's apex decision-making body, has ''sent a good message not only in Karnataka but across south India.'' Thanking Prime Minister Modi and the party's central leadership, Yediyurappa said he would continue to his activities and ''from the first week of September, will travel across the state, visit all districts to strengthen BJP and the hands of the state leadership.'' The former Karnataka chief minister, however, made it clear that he is not going to contest the elections.

During his tour across the state in three phases, Yediyurappa said, he will assess the ground situation, interact with party workers, and identify future leaders.

He said the BJP is also not averse to the idea of some good leaders from other parties joining its ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022