Congress slams PM Modi over his Gujarat remarks, says its govts catalysed state's growth

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his conspiracies to defame Gujarat remarks, saying the truth is that the state had emerged as an economic powerhouse long before he became the chief minister.Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments to his home state, but the state ignored them and charted a new path of progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:08 IST
The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ''conspiracies to defame Gujarat'' remarks, saying the truth is that the state had emerged as an economic powerhouse long before he became the chief minister.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments to his home state, but the state ignored them and charted a new path of progress. He made the remarks addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Kutch district ahead of Gujarat elections slated later this year.

Hitting out at the prime minister, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, ''PM claims there’s a plot to defame Gujarat. The truth, which he is incapable of saying, is that long before he became CM, Gujarat had already emerged as an economic powerhouse due to its spirit of enterprise.'' ''Public sector investments by INC govts catalysed the state's growth,'' he tweeted.

In his speech, Modi said he can clearly visualise that in spite of many deficiencies now, India will be a developed nation by 2047.

He said Gujarat ignored all efforts to defame it, defied the conspiracies and the state charted a new path of progress.

