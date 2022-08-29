Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:43 IST
CBI officials will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on Tuesday and said the agency sleuths will not find anything in it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

''Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe,'' the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as ''fake'' and based on ''mere sources''.

He had also alleged that the agency conducted raids at his residence because the Delhi government's good work is being praised across the globe.

The deputy chief minister said CBI officers searched his clothes and even his children's clothes during the 14-hour raid at his house but found nothing.

''The FIR against me is completely fake. I have committed no corruption.... They (BJP) are acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments. The effort they are putting in to kill state governments should have been put to build schools and hospitals,'' Sisodia had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

