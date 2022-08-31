Britain's Queen Elizabeth will meet new prime minister at Balmoral

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 6 at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday. The queen will have an audience with Britain's new prime minister shortly after meeting with Johnson, the spokesperson added.

The winner of Britain's leadership contest to succeed Johnson as prime minister is set to be announced on Sept. 5.

