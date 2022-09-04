Left Menu

UK's Truss a 'great believer' in Bank of England independence

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 14:10 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign minister Liz Truss is a "great believer" in the independence of the Bank of England and its responsibility to determine policy on inflation, she said on Sunday.

Truss, favourite to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday, had raised concerns in a leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson by promising to review the Bank of England's mandate.

"I'm a great believer in the independence of the Bank of England," she told the "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg" show on the BBC. "We need to allow the Bank of England to do that job," she said when asked whether it was the prime minister's job to tame rising inflation.

