Left Menu

Three-day RSS coordination meet begins in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-09-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 10:39 IST
Three-day RSS coordination meet begins in Raipur
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' or annual national coordination meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday to discuss various issues, including social challenges, its functionary said.

The meeting, being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, started at 9 am in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport here, he said.

Key office-bearers of 36 outfits inspired by the RSS, including the BJP, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, are present, he said.

''All these organisations are actively working for social causes and nationalism, and they will share their experiences and discuss about the works done and the achievements in the last one year. Besides, discussion will be held on the coordinated efforts on key issues like social challenges, environment, family awareness and social harmony,'' the RSS's 'Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh' Sunil Ambekar had said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022