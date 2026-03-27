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Dzeko's Late Equalizer Powers Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Finale

In a dramatic turnaround, Bosnia-Herzegovina secured their World Cup playoff final spot after defeating Wales 4-2 on penalties. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored a late equalizer, while teenager Kerim Alajbegovic sealed the win in a tense shoot-out. Bosnia will face Italy next in the Path A final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:17 IST
Dzeko's Late Equalizer Powers Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Finale
Edin Dzeko

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko led Bosnia-Herzegovina to a thrilling victory over Wales, securing their spot in the World Cup playoff final. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Dzeko delivering a late equalizer to push the game into penalties, where Bosnia triumphed 4-2.

The thrilling encounter saw Wales initially take the lead, with Daniel James executing a stunning goal in the 51st minute. However, Bosnia's resilience shone through as they rallied back, with Dzeko spearheading their efforts to level the scoreline.

Young talent Kerim Alajbegovic remained composed under pressure, delivering the decisive penalty to ensure Bosnia's progression. The team now prepares to face Italy in the Path A final, set to be a match of grit and determination.

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