Dzeko's Late Equalizer Powers Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Finale

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko led Bosnia-Herzegovina to a thrilling victory over Wales, securing their spot in the World Cup playoff final. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Dzeko delivering a late equalizer to push the game into penalties, where Bosnia triumphed 4-2.

The thrilling encounter saw Wales initially take the lead, with Daniel James executing a stunning goal in the 51st minute. However, Bosnia's resilience shone through as they rallied back, with Dzeko spearheading their efforts to level the scoreline.

Young talent Kerim Alajbegovic remained composed under pressure, delivering the decisive penalty to ensure Bosnia's progression. The team now prepares to face Italy in the Path A final, set to be a match of grit and determination.