Czech Republic Edges Ireland in Penalty Thriller to Reach World Cup Qualifiers Final
The Czech Republic secured a spot in the World Cup qualification playoff final by defeating Ireland on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Jan Kliment's winning penalty ensured the Czechs would face Denmark for a tournament spot. Troy Parrott and Vladimir Coufal's own goal initially put Ireland ahead.
- Country:
- Czechia
The Czech Republic has advanced to the World Cup qualification playoff final after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out victory against Ireland. The match ended 2-2 following extra time, with Jan Kliment ultimately scoring the decisive penalty.
Troy Parrott opened the scoring for Ireland in the 19th minute after a VAR review adjudged Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida to have fouled Nathan Collins. An own goal by Vladimir Coufal further extended Ireland's lead.
The Czechs fought back with Patrik Schick scoring a penalty and Ladislav Krejci heading an equalizer in the 86th minute. The result sets up a final clash against Denmark, with tournament participation in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico at stake.
(With inputs from agencies.)