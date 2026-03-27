Czech Republic Edges Ireland in Penalty Thriller to Reach World Cup Qualifiers Final

The Czech Republic has advanced to the World Cup qualification playoff final after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out victory against Ireland. The match ended 2-2 following extra time, with Jan Kliment ultimately scoring the decisive penalty.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring for Ireland in the 19th minute after a VAR review adjudged Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida to have fouled Nathan Collins. An own goal by Vladimir Coufal further extended Ireland's lead.

The Czechs fought back with Patrik Schick scoring a penalty and Ladislav Krejci heading an equalizer in the 86th minute. The result sets up a final clash against Denmark, with tournament participation in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)