Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is set to inaugurate the Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan, as confirmed by an ashram official on Monday.

The ceremony is organized by Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri, who revealed that he personally invited Bhagwat, due to their longstanding association with the RSS. Several seers and political figures are expected to attend.

In preparation for the event, Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar conducted a security review at the ashram.

(With inputs from agencies.)