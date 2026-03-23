Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan. The event, organized by Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri, is expected to be attended by seers and political leaders. Local officials reviewed security arrangements ahead of the inauguration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is set to inaugurate the Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan, as confirmed by an ashram official on Monday.
The ceremony is organized by Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri, who revealed that he personally invited Bhagwat, due to their longstanding association with the RSS. Several seers and political figures are expected to attend.
In preparation for the event, Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar conducted a security review at the ashram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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