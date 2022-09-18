BJP MP seeks removal of DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah for acting like AAP spokesperson

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to remove DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah for allegedly acting as a spokesperson of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the city. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or Shah over the charge. In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor on September 13, Verma demanded the removal of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman for violating the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

He said Shah was appointed vice chairman of the government think tank, holding the rank of a minister of the Delhi government with equivalent pay, allowances, and all other facilities.

''Shah, while working as vice chairman of DDC, is also acting as the official spokesperson of the AAP, which is in violation of established procedures as persons drawing salaries from Consolidated Fund of Delhi are treated as government servants and are bound by provisions of Rule 5 of CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964,'' the letter stated. The BJP MP further alleged that Shah was ''misusing'' public machinery for ''political gains''.

He said it was in violation of the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding government servants as well as Rule 5 of CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, demanding immediate removal of Shah from the post of vice chairperson of DDC. PTI VIT SRY

