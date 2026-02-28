US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran Amid Rising Tensions
The US and Israel have launched significant strikes against Iran, targeting areas around Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices as part of a joint operation encouraging Iranian citizens to take control of their government. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks, escalating regional tensions.
The United States and Israel have initiated major military operations against Iran, striking areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to rise and take control of their government, marking a critical intervention in Iran's internal affairs.
Iranian media reported nationwide strikes, with smoke rising from various locations in the capital. The US-Israeli operation aims to empower Iranian citizens to seize their future, following increased tensions and protests within Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and US installations.
The attacks signify a dramatic escalation in US involvement in Iran, with Trump's administration seeking to dismantle Iran's military and proxy alliances. The operation follows longstanding grievances over Iran's nuclear program and regional activities. As tensions rise, regional airspace closures and retaliatory strikes further complicate the geopolitical landscape.
