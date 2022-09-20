Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain's Truss faces whirlwind week as politics resumes after queen funeral

British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Prime Minister Liz Truss signalling her priorities by flying to her first major summit and rushing out measures to try to avert an economic slump. Since the queen's death on Sept. 8, politics - or at least the discussion of its ins and outs - has been on pause for a period of national mourning, out of respect for a monarch who reigned for 70 years.

Five killed in Iran during protests over death in custody - rights group

Five people were killed in Iran's Kurdish region on Monday when security forces opened fire during protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a Kurdish rights group said, on a third day of turmoil over an incident that has ignited nationwide anger. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking demonstrations in numerous areas including the capital.

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the death of Mahsa Amini

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the arrest and violence that lead to the death of Mahsa Amini on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said that the death of the Iranian woman at the hands of Iran's morality police is "profoundly shocking" and called for a transparent investigation to shed light on the circumstances of her death.

Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum

Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms. In a sign of nervousness from a Moscow-backed administration in Donbas about the success of Ukraine's recent offensive, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia.

Major quake strikes Mexico on 'cursed' anniversary of temblors, at least one dead

A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, killing at least one person, damaging buildings, knocking out power and sending residents of Mexico City scrambling outside for safety. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video address a person had died in the Pacific port of Manzanillo after a wall collapsed in a store. Authorities also reported damage to two hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicenter, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico.

With pomp and sorrow, world bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony. Amid formality and careful choreography, there were moments of raw emotion. Late in the day an ashen-faced King Charles held back tears, while grief was etched on the faces of several members of the royal family.

Hurricane Fiona seen intensifying after slamming Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday evening after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, where at least two people died. The Category 1 hurricane will likely become a Category 3 as it moves across warm Caribbean waters toward the Turks and Caicos.

Can Britain's King Charles fill his treasured mother's shoes?

Teenager Olivia Burch waited for hours in a queue with other mourners to pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth as her body lay in state. But despite that devotion, she thought Britain should no longer have a monarchy. "I think it's gone. It's too traditional and old-fashioned, and I don't think we can spend so much money on a family with no more right to be here than anyone else," said the 19-year-old Londoner, one of hundreds of thousands who waited in line to file past Elizabeth's coffin before Monday's state funeral https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-world-prepare-say-last-farewell-queen-elizabeth-2022-09-18.

Analysis-Biden hints at risky policy shift on Taiwan independence

Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination. Though the White House has taken pains to say Biden's most explicit statement yet about defending the Chinese-claimed island, made during an interview broadcast on Sunday, did not signify a policy change, some analysts say he may have undercut – intentionally or not – a U.S. stance of not taking a position on Taiwan's independence.

Tunisian police keep ageing opposition leader hours for questioning

The ageing leader of Tunisia's main opposition party was still waiting to be questioned by police more than 10 hours after arriving to answer a summons, his lawyer said on Monday, accusing the authorities of abuse. Rached Ghannouchi, 81, head of the Islamist Ennahda party and speaker of the dissolved parliament, faces investigation over accusations relating to terrorism, which his party denies, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied.

