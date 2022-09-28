Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region asks Putin for incorporation into Russia

The Russian-installed administrator of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Kherson region on Wednesday published a request to President Vladimir Putin, asking him to incorporate the region into Russia. In a letter published on his Telegram account, Vladimir Saldo said that residents of Kherson region had made "a historic choice" in favour of Russia, referring to a Russian-organised referendum that both Ukraine and Western countries said was a sham.

