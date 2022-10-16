Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden says Jan. 6 committee testimony was 'devastating'

U.S. President Joe Biden said testimony and video from last week's Jan. 6 committee hearing, which featured congressional leadership in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials, was "devastating." Biden was speaking to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor or Oregon.

Biden, campaigning for Oregon's Kotek, warns about Trump's impact on states

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that former President Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party would spill into state government on Saturday during an event to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor. Biden, who is finishing a western travel swing that included stops in Colorado and California, came to Oregon in part to help Kotek, who supporters hope will keep the governorship in Democratic hands in a state the president won handily in 2020.

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate

Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over a range of issues from abortion and policing to personal integrity on Friday, as a key Georgia contest that could help determine control of the Senate came to a head in a contentious televised debate. Walker, a one-time football star and political novice backed by former President Donald Trump, sought to brand the incumbent as a rubber stamp for Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda, which Republicans have painted as responsible for inflation, crime and other social ills.

Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where a Republican has not been elected governor since 1982. The race for the governorship pits Democrat Tina Kotek against Republican Christine Drazan and an independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is financially backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight. All three women are former state legislators. Incumbent Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election because of term limits.

U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Philadelphia month-end - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Oct. 28 for a reception hosted by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, the White House said on Saturday. Biden would be accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris. There were no further details. The visit would come ahead of the high-stakes Nov. 8 mid-term elections that would determine control of the U.S. Congress.

Obama to stump for Democrats in three states ahead of high-stakes Nov. 8 election

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic Party candidates in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin later this month ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress. Obama will stump for candidates for federal and state offices, appearing in Atlanta on Oct. 28 before traveling to Detroit and Milwaukee on Oct. 29, his office said on Saturday.

Raleigh shooting emergency callers tell of bodies, screams and gunshots

Distressed callers who dialed 911 as a deadly shooting unfolded in Raleigh, North Carolina, last week described chilling scenes of bleeding bodies lying on the ground, screams and gunshots ringing out in a quiet neighborhood. Recordings of the calls released by Raleigh police late on Friday captured the fear and horror that gripped the streets of the city's Hedingham neighborhood on Thursday, where authorities said a 15-year-old male suspect shot and killed five people, and was only apprehended after an hours-long manhunt.

Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Republicans and drug companies during a stop at a California community college on Friday as he campaigned for fellow Democrats in November's midterm elections. Biden's trip includes stops in California on Friday and Oregon on Saturday as the president looks to position his party, the Democrats, as a champion of consumers and lower healthcare costs at a time that inflation ranks among voters' top concerns. The midterm elections are on Nov. 8.

Justice Dept. asks court to end arbiter's review of Trump documents

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to end a third-party review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing that a judge should not have appointed an independent arbiter as the former president battles a criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government records. At issue is the appointment of a special master by the Florida-based federal judge presiding over Trump's legal effort to restrict access to documents seized by FBI agents during a court-approved Aug. 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career

A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major U.S. law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation. In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Jay Solomon, the Journal’s former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima.

