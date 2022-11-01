Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:40 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.
Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters that Bolsonaro was expected to meet with Supreme Court justices ahead of his speech. He lost a runoff vote to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday but has yet to concede.
