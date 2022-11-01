Left Menu

US and Chinese officials working to set up Biden-Xi meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:47 IST
US and Chinese officials working to set up Biden-Xi meeting
U.S. and Chinese officials are still working to arrange a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali later this month, the White House said on Tuesday.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that staff-level work is ongoing to set up a potential meeting. "Staffs are still working through the modalities," he said.

